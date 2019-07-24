Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (+38.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nem has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.