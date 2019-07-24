Teck Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (-24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, teck has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.