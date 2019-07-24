Air Products and Chemicals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, apd has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.