Invesco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ivz has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.