TAL Education Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $717.09M (+30.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tal has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.