Carter's Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $730.86M (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cri has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.