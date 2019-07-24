Laboratory Corporation of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.92 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, lh has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.