Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Roper (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.05 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rop has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.