Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, bc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.