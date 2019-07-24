Aaron's Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $966.5M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aan has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.