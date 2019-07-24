American Airlines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.98B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aal has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

