Kirby Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)KEXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $767.04M (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, kex has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.