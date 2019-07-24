Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.67B (+10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sbux has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 11 downward.