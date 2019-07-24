Juniper Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (-8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jnpr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward.