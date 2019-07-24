Atlassian Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $330.6M (+35.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, team has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.