AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-55.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.57B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, azn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.