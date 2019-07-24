Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.33M (+23.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pfpt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward.