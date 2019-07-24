International Paper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)IPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.77B (-1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ip has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.