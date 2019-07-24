Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Edison (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eix has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.