Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+212.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.05B (-30.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cve has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.