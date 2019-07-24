Arthur J.Gallagher Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ajg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.