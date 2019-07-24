Royal Caribbean Cruises Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+19.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rcl has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.