EQT Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-90.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $930.06M (-11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eqt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.