Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:35 PM ETCompañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)BVNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Compañía de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $233M (-27.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, bvn has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.