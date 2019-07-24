First Data Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

First Data (NYSE:FDC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fdc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.