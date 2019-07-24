Diebold Nixdorf Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Diebold Nixdorf (OTCPK:DBD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dbd has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.