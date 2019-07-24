Valley National Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.49M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vly has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.