Silicom Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.39M (-8.0% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, silc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
