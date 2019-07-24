Stryker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.6B (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 18 downward.