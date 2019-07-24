Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings

Fire Eye (FEYE +2.9% ) and Carbon Black (CBLK +1.1% ) gain after competitor Check Point's (CHKP -3.2% ) earnings report this morning, which included a 13% Y/Y growth in security product subscriptions and in-line guidance on the call.

For Q3, CHKP expects $480-500M in revenue (consensus: $490.99M) and EPS of $1.36-1.44 (consensus: $1.41). The company reiterated its FY19 outlook with $1.940-2.040B (consensus: $1.99B) and $5.85-6.25 (consensus: $6.06).

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Check Point "bulls were hoping for more and the stock could be under pressure."

Competitor Fortinet (FTNT -1.4% ) is also feeling that pressure.

But Ives says CHKP has "clear subscription momentum into the second half, which is key with the shift to cloud security platforms accelerating in the field."