Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings

Fire Eye (FEYE +2.9%) and Carbon Black (CBLK +1.1%) gain after competitor Check Point's (CHKP -3.2%) earnings report this morning, which included a 13% Y/Y growth in security product subscriptions and in-line guidance on the call.
For Q3, CHKP expects $480-500M in revenue (consensus: $490.99M) and EPS of $1.36-1.44 (consensus: $1.41). The company reiterated its FY19 outlook with $1.940-2.040B (consensus: $1.99B) and $5.85-6.25 (consensus: $6.06).
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says Check Point "bulls were hoping for more and the stock could be under pressure."
Competitor Fortinet (FTNT -1.4%) is also feeling that pressure.
But Ives says CHKP has "clear subscription momentum into the second half, which is key with the shift to cloud security platforms accelerating in the field."