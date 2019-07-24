Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $672.93M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rrc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.