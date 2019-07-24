Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, emn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.