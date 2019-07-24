Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.18B (+10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lyv has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.