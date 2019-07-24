Sleep Number Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:35 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)SNBRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.3M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, snbr has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.