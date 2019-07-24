Global business sentiment tilts to pessimistic
Jul. 24, 2019 1:45 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Global business sentiment slips to below 100 in OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) economies, implying a pessimistic view of growth, points out RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas.
- The measure is a leading indicator of U.S. manufacturing sales, he adds.
- The slower growth in manufacturing sales is one reason why central banks are preparing to cut rates, according to Brusuelas.
- A look at the CME FedWatch tool now puts the probability of the Fed cutting the key interest rate by 25 basis points at the end of this month at 74.5%, that's lower than 79.1% yesterday, but higher than the 65.7% probability a week ago.
- The probability for a 50-bp rate cut now stands at 25.6%, higher than 20.9% yesterday, but down from 34.3% a week ago and 42.6% a month ago.
- The European Central Bank meets tomorrow to decide on monetary policy.