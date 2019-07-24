Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.1B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.