Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.81B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.