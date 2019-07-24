Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.81 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward.