Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ORI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.