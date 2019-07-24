Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+28.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $723.28M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.