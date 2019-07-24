Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (-16.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.93B (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.