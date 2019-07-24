Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.94B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.