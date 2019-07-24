Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.45B (-17.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.