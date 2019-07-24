GasLog Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)GLOPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.63M (+19.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GLOP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.