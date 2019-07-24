American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.13B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.