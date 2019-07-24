MGM Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mgm has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.