Huntington Bancshares Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HBAN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.