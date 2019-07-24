Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.29 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.