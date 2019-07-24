Principal Financial Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.