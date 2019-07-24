CARBO Ceramics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.85M (-10.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.